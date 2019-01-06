Elgin man walking in road struck, killed by car

A 44-year-old Elgin man is dead after he was struck by a car while walking in the street Saturday night.

It occurred in the 1800 block of Larkin Avenue around 9:30 p.m., said Elgin police, in a release posted on Facebook. Police said the man was walking along the street headed in the direction of traffic in the westbound lane of Larkin when he was hit by a westbound Toyota SUV driven by an 18-year-old man from Elgin.

Police said the pedestrian died from his injuries after being taken to Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. The drive was uninjured.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Meanwhile, the Kane County Coroner will conduct an autopsy.

Larkin Avenue between Maple Street and Second Street was closed until 12:55 a.m.

Police said no citations have been issued. Elgin police's Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (847) 289-2661 or send a text to 847-411, including ELGINPD at the beginning followed by the message or tip.