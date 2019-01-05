Wanted man apprehended in Lake County in sex abuse case

A 31-year-old man wanted for failing to appear in court on a criminal sexual abuse case was arrested after authorities learned he was staying with his father in Crystal Lake.

Meanwhile, the father was arrested on charges of concealing his son from authorities.

The Lake County sheriff's office warrants team, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Service -- Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, on Friday apprehended John A. Redmond, previously of the 2000 block of Butrick Street, Waukegan.

The charges against Redmond, a registered sexual offender, stem from a 2013 Vernon Hills police investigation. He was also wanted for felony child pornography charges stemming from a 2016 Mundelein police investigation.

After Redmond's information was posted to the sheriff's most wanted list, anonymous sources provided tips on his possible whereabouts and members of the warrants team developed information that he was likely staying with a family member in Crystal Lake. On Friday, he was seen leaving that residence. Deputies followed him to a worksite in Fremont Township and arrested him.

Redmond's father, Edward A. Redmond, 68, of the 300 block of Valhalla Circle, was arrested on misdemeanor charges of obstructing service of process for his role in concealing his son from authorities.

John Redmond was being held in the Lake County jail on $500,000 bail. Edward Redmond was released on a $1,500 recognizance bond. The next court date for both men is on Jan. 29.