Vehicle crashes into fitness center in Buffalo Grove

A vehicle went through the front of Workout Anytime fitness center in Buffalo Grove Saturday morning. Courtesy of Village of Buffalo Grove

A vehicle crashed through the front of the Workout Anytime fitness center at 700 S. Buffalo Grove Road in Buffalo Grove about 10 a.m. Saturday, according to information the village posted to its Facebook page.

No one was seriously injured, though the driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution, according to the post. Officials determined there was no major structural damage to the building and fire department crews assisted with cleanup.

While building management has contacted a board-up company to enclose the damaged area, Workout Anytime will remain open, the post said.

A woman who was at the gym when the accident occurred posted this comment: "Scary but so very lucky no one was hurt including the driver as typically that area of the gym is where training occurs, stretching, weights."