Stalled vehicle hit on I-90 in Elgin; 1 seriously injured

hello

A person standing by a stalled vehicle on I-90 on the west side of Elgin was struck by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries about 8:21 a.m. Saturday, state police said in a news release.

The accident occurred in the westbound lanes between Route 31 and Randall Road. Three of four lanes of traffic were closed for several hours after the crash, with traffic was using the fourth lane and the right shoulder to pass, police said.

Police said that a blue 2018 Subaru stalled in the roadway was struck in the rear by a silver 2002 Toyota. A passenger standing outside the stalled vehicle was also struck. That person was taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

The driver of the Subaru, Terry S. Wenslow of Des Plaines, also was transported to Sherman Hospital, while the driver of the Toyota, Ricardo Hernandez-Rubio of Hampshire, was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, both with nonlife threatening injuries, police said.

The accident remains under investigation and charges are pending, police said.