Water main break closes Roosevelt Road in Wheaton
Updated 1/4/2019 7:07 AM
hello
Roosevelt Road is closed between Woodlawn Street and Gables Boulevard in Wheaton due to a water main break, Sigalert is reporting.
The cause of the break and the resulting damage is unknown at this time.
People are urged to avoid the area.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.