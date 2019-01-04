 
News

Water main break closes Roosevelt Road in Wheaton

 
Lee Filas
 
 
Updated 1/4/2019 7:07 AM
hello

Roosevelt Road is closed between Woodlawn Street and Gables Boulevard in Wheaton due to a water main break, Sigalert is reporting.

The cause of the break and the resulting damage is unknown at this time.

People are urged to avoid the area.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 