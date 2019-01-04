Police: 13-year-old girl killed crossing Randall Road

hello

Elgin police are investigating a Thursday night crash in which a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed by a pickup truck while she crossed Randall Road.

The driver has not been not ticketed or charged with criminal wrongdoing while authorities investigate, police said in a social media post.

Police and firefighters were called at 10:19 p.m. for the crash on the 200 block of South Randall Road. A 2004 Ford pickup was going south on Randall and it struck the teen, who was taken to an area hospital where she later died, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 289-2661, or text 847411 and include ELGINPD at the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.

Police were not immediately available for additional comment Friday.