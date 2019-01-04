Burglars smash display case at Vernon Hills jewelry store, leave with diamonds
Updated 1/4/2019 11:02 PM
Vernon Hills police said three men using hammers smashed a display case and stole diamonds from a jewelry store Friday night.
Police said the trio entered the store, on the 500 block of East Townline Road, about 8:50 p.m. The store was open at the time.
The thieves fled in a gray minivan, possibly a Dodge or Chrysler, police said. The three suspects are described as adult black men. Each was wearing black clothing and black hoodies.
Information about the value of the diamonds was not available.
The case, police said, is currently being classified as a burglary, not an armed robbery. Other than the hammers that were used to smash the case, no other weapons were displayed and no threats were made. No one was injured.
