Mail carrier recovering as Elk Grove Village man charged with shooting him

An Elk Grove Village man is charged in the shooting of a postal worker on New Year's Eve, authorities announced Wednesday.

Cameron Ruebusch, of the 200 block of West Brantwood Avenue, is charged with assaulting a federal employee with a weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. If convicted, Ruebusch would face up to 20 years in prison.

Investigators with the United States Postal Inspection Service, which is handling a joint investigation with the Elk Grove Village Police Department, allege in the court filing that Ruebusch tapped on the front passenger's-side window of the postal worker's vehicle while holding a small handgun.

As the postal worker, 36-year-old Stephen Casazza Jr., drove away, he heard a gunshot, then felt a warm and wet feeling in his right shoulder, realizing he had been shot, according to the complaint.

Casazza is recovering at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

More details will be coming on this developing story.