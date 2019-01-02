 
Crime

Mail carrier recovering as Elk Grove Village man charged with shooting him

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 1/2/2019 6:27 PM
  • Stephen Casazza Jr.

  • Police monitor a scene on West Brantwood Avenue at Chelmsford Lane in Elk Grove Village after a postal worker was shot there Monday. An Elk Grove Village man has been charged, authorities announced Wednesday.

An Elk Grove Village man is charged in the shooting of a postal worker on New Year's Eve, authorities announced Wednesday.

Cameron Ruebusch, of the 200 block of West Brantwood Avenue, is charged with assaulting a federal employee with a weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. If convicted, Ruebusch would face up to 20 years in prison.

Investigators with the United States Postal Inspection Service, which is handling a joint investigation with the Elk Grove Village Police Department, allege in the court filing that Ruebusch tapped on the front passenger's-side window of the postal worker's vehicle while holding a small handgun.

As the postal worker, 36-year-old Stephen Casazza Jr., drove away, he heard a gunshot, then felt a warm and wet feeling in his right shoulder, realizing he had been shot, according to the complaint.

Casazza is recovering at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

