Images: Through the Film Magnifier: Ted Kennedy, Chet Coppick, Wheaton Rock Festival, Yoga and more
Posted1/2/2019 1:00 AM
hello
See Daily Herald archived images of Richard Nixon, Chet Coppick, a Wheaton rock festival, bulldogs and yoga in this edition of Through the Film Magnifier.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment 17,756, Jay Needleman photo: Fans at the rock music festival in Wheaton in June of 1970.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 7,660, Paul Sequeria photo: Employees at Uncle Andy's Cow Palace check out the cow in Palatine in August of 1967.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 54,048, Barry Jarvinan photo: Senator Ted Kennedy speaks at Niles West High School in Skokie in March of 1980.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 19,490, Jim Frost photo: President Richard Nixon visiting Mount Prospect in October of 1970.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 41,443, Mike Seeling photo: A girl and her hula hoop in Palatine in September of 1976.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 14,857, Mike Seeling photo: Schaumburg village officials, along with Miss Hoffman Estates, were on hand for the ground breaking of Woodfield Mall in October of 1969.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 14,857, Mike Seeling photo: Schaumburg village officials, along with Miss Hoffman Estates, were on hand for the ground breaking of Woodfield Mall in October of 1969.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 67,624, Nancy Stone photo: WMAQ TV sportscaster Chet Coppick in his Chicago office in July of 1983.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 67,624, Nancy Stone photo: WMAQ TV sportscaster Chet Coppick in his Chicago office in July of 1983.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 67,624, Nancy Stone photo: WMAQ TV sportscaster Chet Coppick in his Chicago office in July of 1983.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment 17,756, Jay Needleman photo: Fans at the rock music festival in Wheaton in June of 1970.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment 17,756, Jay Needleman photo: Fans at the rock music festival in Wheaton in June of 1970.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment 17,756, Jay Needleman photo: Fans at the rock music festival in Wheaton in June of 1970.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 3,248, Mike Seeling photo: Pancakes being made at Pancake Day in Palatine in March of 1966.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment 17,756, Jay Needleman photo: Fans at the rock music festival in Wheaton in June of 1970.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 30,244, Dom Najolia photo: A woman sprays her two bulldogs after they had an encounter with a skunk in Buffalo Grove in September of 1973.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 34,377, Dom Najolia photo: This man works on his yoga at the Palatine Park District in December of 1974.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 54,540, Bob Ringham photo: The funeral for Olympic great, Jesse Owens in Chicago in April of 1980.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 54,540, Bob Ringham photo: The funeral for Olympic great, Jesse Owens in Chicago in April of 1980.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 54,540, Bob Ringham photo: The funeral for Olympic great, Jesse Owens in Chicago in April of 1980.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 66,599, Dave Tonge photo: Chicago Mayor Harold Washington gestures a at a lunch after being sworn in as mayor of Chicago in April of 1983.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
- This article filed under:
- News
- Buffalo Grove
- Mount Prospect
- Palatine
- Schaumburg
- Wheaton
- Chicago
- Niles North High School
- Photo Gallery
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.