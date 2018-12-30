Model train fans find a paradise in Lake County

The Lake County Fairgrounds became a paradise for model train enthusiasts this weekend, as the Great Train Show brought hundreds of remarkable displays, exhibits, vendors and more to the Grayslake events center.

Designed for longtime hobbyists as kids and the general public, the show featured Lego train displays as well as exhibits from model train clubs across the region.

Among those enjoying the sights and sounds Sunday was 5-year-old Zander Babcock of Lindenhurst, who visited the show with his dad, Nick.

"He absolutely loves trains", Nick Babcock said. "It's magic in his eyes."