Glendale Heights police: Man with knives shot by officers during domestic disturbance

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/29/2018 8:20 AM
  Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

A man was shot early Saturday by Glendale Heights police officers during a domestic disturbance when he ignored commands to disarm, police said in a news release.

The man was transported to a hospital. His injuries do not appear to be life threatening, according to the release.

Police were called about 1 a.m. to the 1-100 block of Joseph Lane for a report of a domestic disturbance inside a residence. Responding officers were confronted by a male white subject holding two knives, police said.

The subject did not comply with commands to drop the knives and was subsequently shot, according to the release. The shooting is under investigation by the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force. No criminal charges have been filed. Additional details will be shared when available, according to the release.

