Feder: WCPT cuts afternoon host Ben Joravsky
Updated 12/28/2018 6:44 AM
Ben Joravsky, the longtime Chicago Reader political writer who's been moonlighting as a talk radio host, is out as afternoon personality on WCPT 820-AM, Robert Feder writes.
His last day on the Newsweb Radio progressive talk station was Thursday.
