Feder: Celebrity chronicler Mary Cameron Frey dies

As a celebrity chronicler for the Sun-Times and Crain's Chicago Business, Mary Cameron Frey covered the city's movers and shakers for decades with an acerbic wit and style all her own, Robert Feder writes.

Frey died Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina, where she moved earlier this year to be closer to her son, Billy Cameron, and his family. She was 86.

