'Brian Beam made the world a better place': Elk Grove teen dies of cancer

An Elk Grove Village teen who died of a rare and aggressive type of brain cancer is being remembered as a talented student and kind person.

Brian Beam, 19, died Tuesday while in hospice care. His family was with him.

Beam was diagnosed with glioblastoma about two years ago during his sophomore year at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.

A 2016 graduate of Conant High School in Hoffman Estates, Beam was an academically gifted student, Principal Julie Nowak recalled. As a graduating senior, he received the Richard C. Kolze Award for Academic Excellence and the Social Studies Department Award.

But Beam was more than a good student. He also was kind and compassionate, Nowak said.

"He was constantly researching his interests and looking toward improvement in systems for a better school, community and world," Nowak said. "Brian was one to watch."

Beam had been a prominent member of Conant's debate team. He was the first four-time varsity member and two-time captain in team history, debate coach Frank Kernats said.

The current debate team and alumni held a fundraiser for Beam and his family earlier this year. Beam attended and served as the event's presiding officer.

"His love of learning earned him the respect of the faculty and student body at Conant," Kernats said. "Simply put, Brian Beam made the world a better place in the short time he was with us."

At Rensselaer, Beam was a member of the Naval Reserve Officers' Training Corps.

Visitation is scheduled to run from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg.

A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 Algonquin Road, South Barrington.

An online fundraiser was established to help cover Beam's medical costs and related expenses for him and his parents. To contribute, visit gofundme.com/dy3pb-brians-battle.