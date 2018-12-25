Cat perishes in Wauconda house fire caught on video

A pet cat died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Wauconda.

No people were hurt in the blaze on the 500 block of Brown Street, and a second cat was rescued unharmed.

The fire in the two-story house was discovered by a passer-by and reported about 7:15 a.m. The resident wasn't home at the time.

The fire started in a family room and may have been caused by unattended candles, Wauconda Fire District officials said in a news release.

Damage was estimated at $80,000.

The house was rendered uninhabitable and the resident will stay with relatives, authorities said.