Cat perishes in Wauconda house fire

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 12/25/2018 4:25 PM
A pet cat died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Wauconda.

No people were hurt in the blaze on the 500 block of Brown Street, and a second cat was rescued unharmed.

The fire in the two-story house was discovered by a passer-by and reported about 7:15 a.m. The resident wasn't home at the time.

The fire started in a family room and may have been caused by unattended candles, Wauconda Fire District officials said in a news release.

Damage was estimated at $80,000. The house was rendered uninhabitable and the resident will stay with relatives, authorities said.

Five suburban fire departments assisted Wauconda firefighters on the scene.

