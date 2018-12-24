All I want for Christmas: Suburban kids tell what they hope Santa will bring

This will be a Christmas for traditional toys, if suburban youngsters who disclosed their Santa wish lists are any indication.

Dolls, coloring books, construction sets and a cowboy costume topped the lists for several children waiting in line at Woodfield Mall to meet the big guy in red.

Amelia Adamus, 9, of Arlington Heights anticipated how she will jump on her dad Tuesday morning and shout "It's Christmas!" while hoping to find Legos and a Chapstick under the tree.

Caiden Jones wore a shirt with checkboxes next to the words "Naughty," "Nice" and "Depends." Asked which one applied to him, the Schaumburg 4-year-old replied, "Good!" and spilled his Christmas wishes into Santa's ear.

"I want a yellow Transformer and a blue tablet," he said.

Morgan Bosshart, 4, of Schaumburg was firm in her Christmas request: "I want a baby doll and a bottle for the baby doll." She added in a shy voice, "I love Santa Claus."