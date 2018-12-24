 
News

All I want for Christmas: Suburban kids tell what they hope Santa will bring

 
Mark Welsh
 
 
Posted12/24/2018 5:30 AM
hello
  • Saul Cazares, 6, of Huntley was a little shy at first but warmed up to the big guy in red and revealed his Christmas wishes: motorcars and a cowboy suit.

      Saul Cazares, 6, of Huntley was a little shy at first but warmed up to the big guy in red and revealed his Christmas wishes: motorcars and a cowboy suit. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Nixolas Sosa, 7, and his siblings Maxson, 4, and Brian Jr., 11, of Des Plaines all have the same thing on their Christmas lists: "Five Nights at Freddy's" construction sets.

      Nixolas Sosa, 7, and his siblings Maxson, 4, and Brian Jr., 11, of Des Plaines all have the same thing on their Christmas lists: "Five Nights at Freddy's" construction sets. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Fola Ogunsola, 9, of Cicero whispers to her brother Nibaba, 5, that she hopes Santa will bring her a doll and a doll house for Christmas.

      Fola Ogunsola, 9, of Cicero whispers to her brother Nibaba, 5, that she hopes Santa will bring her a doll and a doll house for Christmas. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Jaxson Land, 3, of Crystal Lake hopes to find "Toy Story" Buzz Lightyear and Woody action figures under the Christmas tree, while his sister Everley, 2, is simply looking for a lot of candy.

      Jaxson Land, 3, of Crystal Lake hopes to find "Toy Story" Buzz Lightyear and Woody action figures under the Christmas tree, while his sister Everley, 2, is simply looking for a lot of candy. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Morgan Bosshart, 4, of Schaumburg wants Santa to bring her, among other things, a coloring book, crayons and a bottle for her baby doll.

      Morgan Bosshart, 4, of Schaumburg wants Santa to bring her, among other things, a coloring book, crayons and a bottle for her baby doll. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Caiden Jones, 4, of Schaumburg is asking Santa to bring him a yellow Transformer even though his shirt might suggest mixed results on behavior.

      Caiden Jones, 4, of Schaumburg is asking Santa to bring him a yellow Transformer even though his shirt might suggest mixed results on behavior. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

This will be a Christmas for traditional toys, if suburban youngsters who disclosed their Santa wish lists are any indication.

Dolls, coloring books, construction sets and a cowboy costume topped the lists for several children waiting in line at Woodfield Mall to meet the big guy in red.

Amelia Adamus, 9, of Arlington Heights anticipated how she will jump on her dad Tuesday morning and shout "It's Christmas!" while hoping to find Legos and a Chapstick under the tree.

Caiden Jones wore a shirt with checkboxes next to the words "Naughty," "Nice" and "Depends." Asked which one applied to him, the Schaumburg 4-year-old replied, "Good!" and spilled his Christmas wishes into Santa's ear.

"I want a yellow Transformer and a blue tablet," he said.

Morgan Bosshart, 4, of Schaumburg was firm in her Christmas request: "I want a baby doll and a bottle for the baby doll." She added in a shy voice, "I love Santa Claus."

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 