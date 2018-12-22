 
News

Santa's Helpers bring South Elgin children a very merry Christmas

 
Patrick Kunzer
 
 
Updated 12/22/2018 4:15 PM
  • X'Zaiden Hernandez, 6, of South Elgin delights at a stuffed creature he purchased during South Elgin's inaugural Santa's Helpers event at Elgin Walmart on Saturday morning. South Elgin police and fire personnel joined 15 children from eight families for breakfast and lunch as well as shopping with provided gift cards. Hernandez's mother died Dec. 1 after a brief illness.

      X'Zaiden Hernandez, 6, of South Elgin delights at a stuffed creature he purchased during South Elgin's inaugural Santa's Helpers event at Elgin Walmart on Saturday morning. South Elgin police and fire personnel joined 15 children from eight families for breakfast and lunch as well as shopping with provided gift cards. Hernandez's mother died Dec. 1 after a brief illness.

  • Dan and Jessica Bird of South Elgin head to the checkout with children Barbara, 2, and Nathan, 6, during South Elgin's inaugural Santa's Helpers event at Elgin Walmart on Saturday morning. South Elgin police and fire personnel joined 15 children from eight families for breakfast as well as shopping with provided gift cards.

      Dan and Jessica Bird of South Elgin head to the checkout with children Barbara, 2, and Nathan, 6, during South Elgin's inaugural Santa's Helpers event at Elgin Walmart on Saturday morning. South Elgin police and fire personnel joined 15 children from eight families for breakfast as well as shopping with provided gift cards.

  • South Elgin Police Community Service Officer Rosie Vazquez helps check items out during South Elgin's inaugural Santa's Helpers event at Elgin Walmart on Saturday morning. South Elgin police and fire personnel joined 15 children from eight families for breakfast as well as shopping with provided gift cards.

      South Elgin Police Community Service Officer Rosie Vazquez helps check items out during South Elgin's inaugural Santa's Helpers event at Elgin Walmart on Saturday morning. South Elgin police and fire personnel joined 15 children from eight families for breakfast as well as shopping with provided gift cards.

  • Melisa Creighton and her son, Aidan, 1, left, share a laugh with Peg Haacker of the South Elgin Police records division during South Elgin's inaugural Santa's Helpers event at Elgin Walmart on Saturday morning. Creighton's husband, South Elgin police officer Jim Creighton, assisted in organizing the event.

      Melisa Creighton and her son, Aidan, 1, left, share a laugh with Peg Haacker of the South Elgin Police records division during South Elgin's inaugural Santa's Helpers event at Elgin Walmart on Saturday morning. Creighton's husband, South Elgin police officer Jim Creighton, assisted in organizing the event.

  • Helper Grace Kmieciak, front, 6, of South Elgin assists participant Adanni Rodriguez-Odio, 11, as they select Squishies during South Elgin's inaugural Santa's Helpers event at Elgin Walmart on Saturday morning. South Elgin police and fire personnel joined 15 children from eight families for breakfast as well as shopping with provided gift cards.

      Helper Grace Kmieciak, front, 6, of South Elgin assists participant Adanni Rodriguez-Odio, 11, as they select Squishies during South Elgin's inaugural Santa's Helpers event at Elgin Walmart on Saturday morning. South Elgin police and fire personnel joined 15 children from eight families for breakfast as well as shopping with provided gift cards.

South Elgin village staff members, firefighters and police hosted a mini-Christmas on Saturday for 15 children from eight families.

The day started with breakfast and a new bicycle for each of the kids at village hall. The kids then shopped with Santa's Helpers at Elgin Walmart with $100 gift cards. Lunch followed at Village Tavern & Grill in South Elgin.

South Elgin police officer Jim Creighton earlier this month had reached out to South Elgin schools to learn names of those who might benefit from the event.

"The joy is amazing," said Fox Meadow Elementary School Principal Sjoukje Brown, whose school was represented by four families at the event. Brown came to watch the families check out and then greet Santa before heading off to lunch.

