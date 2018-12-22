Santa's Helpers bring South Elgin children a very merry Christmas

South Elgin village staff members, firefighters and police hosted a mini-Christmas on Saturday for 15 children from eight families.

The day started with breakfast and a new bicycle for each of the kids at village hall. The kids then shopped with Santa's Helpers at Elgin Walmart with $100 gift cards. Lunch followed at Village Tavern & Grill in South Elgin.

South Elgin police officer Jim Creighton earlier this month had reached out to South Elgin schools to learn names of those who might benefit from the event.

"The joy is amazing," said Fox Meadow Elementary School Principal Sjoukje Brown, whose school was represented by four families at the event. Brown came to watch the families check out and then greet Santa before heading off to lunch.