Hundreds pay tribute to fallen officer at funeral
Wiping away tears as she read her letter, Rebeca Marmolejo, the eldest daughter of Eduardo Marmolejo, told hundreds of officers, friends and family about the person she called her best friend, her coach and her father.
"I can still hear your voice," the teen said. "You were always there no matter what, you were the glue that kept our family together, our strong foundation … Now that you've clocked out, it's time for me to cover the shift. It's my turn to be the bigger person, just like you. Daddy, you are one in a million and there is no one else like you."
A day after laying Chicago Police Officer Conrad Gary to rest, officers of the department's Calumet District and hundreds more returned to St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel to pay their respects to his partner Marmolejo.
The officers were struck and killed by a South Shore Line train while pursuing a suspect on Monday, at the tail end of a year that has now seen four Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty.
• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.