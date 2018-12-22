Arlington Heights hosts its first Swimming with Santa event

The Arlington Heights Park District hosted its first Swimming with Santa event Saturday at Olympic Indoor Swim Center.

Kids ages 3-9 swam with their families, enjoyed hot chocolate, made Christmas cookies and ornaments and visited with Santa.

"It's nice to see that families are coming out," said Emily Sowa, recreation supervisor of aquatic programs at the Olympic Indoor Swim Center. "We gave people the opportunity to see Santa one last time."

The two-hour event cost $10 for Arlington Heights residents and $15 for non residents.