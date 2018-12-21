Marine from Palatine charged with sexual abuse

An active-duty Marine from Palatine was ordered held on a total bail of $300,000 Friday on charges he sexually abused two young girls when they were 4 to 5 years old.

Julio Munoz, 22, who prosecutors say is stationed in Hawaii, was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Munoz was 14 to 15 in 2011, which is when prosecutors say the abuse occurred.

Earlier this year, one of the girls told her mother that Munoz abused her, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Ryan DeGroot. The other girl made similar statements, DeGroot said.

During an October hospital stay, one of the girls mentioned the abuse to a hospital worker who filed a report, DeGroot said.

During an interview, "both victims indicated that they believed this happened more than once but could not remember how many times," DeGroot said.

Munoz next appears in court on Dec. 27.