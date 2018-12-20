Off-duty cop reports suspected package thefts in Schaumburg

An off-duty Schaumburg police officer is credited with noticing some suspicious behavior Tuesday afternoon that led to a 34-year-old man's being accused of stealing delivered packages from other houses in his neighborhood.

Mario Heath of Hampton Lane in Schaumburg was charged Tuesday with three counts of misdemeanor theft. He posted bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 3.

Schaumburg police said their off-duty officer saw a man walking down a driveway on the 400 block of South Braintree Drive about 3:10 p.m. that day and ripping off the labels of packages he was carrying.

The off-duty officer called 911 to report the activity while continuing to watch the man. An on-duty officer responded and saw the man with a brown cardboard box with the top ripped off, police said

Police discovered four packages addressed to three people at two houses had been taken. Heath was arrested after he was found to have packages addressed to other people in his possession, police said.

Schaumburg police said the discovery of the crime was an example of the dedication officers across the nation demonstrate in their communities. They advised civilians to be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity.

Schaumburg police also provided advice on how residents can protect themselves from being victimized by package thieves. Among the suggestions were: having packages delivered somewhere a person can immediately receive them; taking advantage of delivery alerts of when a package arrives; providing instructions that would allow a delivery to be made out of sight of the road; and choosing a delivery time when you're likely to be home.

Schaumburg police also recommended the use of video doorbells, which can be a deterrent to thieves and include models that allow residents to speak to people outside their front doors.