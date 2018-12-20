Feder: After Christmas, Lite FM turns to 'Relaxing Favorites'

When WLIT 93.9-FM wraps up its annual run as Chicago's Christmas Lite next week, look for the iHeartMedia adult contemporary station to begin marketing its sound as "Relaxing Favorites," Robert Feder writes.

The move away from "The Best Variety From the 80's, 90's and Now for Chicago!" appears to signal a shift to a soft adult-contemporary format -- perhaps to compete more effectively against Weigel Broadcasting's Me-TV FM (the soft-rock oldies and classic hits station at WRME 87.7-FM).

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.