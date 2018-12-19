Trial date set for ex-nurse charged with violating patient's privacy

An April 2 trial date was set Wednesday for a former nurse at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield accused of violating a patient's privacy.

Mark Luis, 35, of the 700 block of Waterside Drive in South Elgin, is charged with nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and computer tampering.

Prosecutors say the female victim was at Central DuPage Hospital on Nov. 12, 2016, when she entered her password and used her cellphone in front of Luis.

While at the hospital, the victim was not allowed to have her phone with her for a brief time and left it at a nurses station. Luis, they say, removed the phone from the station, entered the victim's password and sent more than 60 images and six videos of the victim to his personal phone.

When the victim returned home, she discovered the photos and videos were sent from her phone to a number she did not know.

Luis is free on $150,000 bail after surrendering in April on a $200,000 warrant.