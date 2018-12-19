Man charged with firing gun on tracks where police were killed

A 24-year-old man was charged Wednesday with firing a gun near railroad tracks on the far South Side where two Chicago police officers investigating the shots were struck and killed by a commuter train.

Edward R. Brown, of the 10100 block of South St. Lawrence, is charged with reckless discharge of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary were killed Monday night when a South Shore commuter train truck them from the rear as they walked south on the tracks near 101st and Dauphin, looking for whomever was firing a gun.

•For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.