 
Crime

Man charged with firing gun on tracks where police were killed

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 12/19/2018 7:09 PM
hello
  • Edward Brown

    Edward Brown

  • Eduardo Marmolejo

    Eduardo Marmolejo

  • Conrad Gary

    Conrad Gary

A 24-year-old man was charged Wednesday with firing a gun near railroad tracks on the far South Side where two Chicago police officers investigating the shots were struck and killed by a commuter train.

Edward R. Brown, of the 10100 block of South St. Lawrence, is charged with reckless discharge of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary were killed Monday night when a South Shore commuter train truck them from the rear as they walked south on the tracks near 101st and Dauphin, looking for whomever was firing a gun.

•For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Related Coverage
Chicago officers likely didn't see train that killed them
Related Article
Chicago officers likely didn't see train that killed them
 
2 Chicago cops killed by 60 mph commuter train while chasing armed suspect on foot
Related Article
2 Chicago cops killed by 60 mph commuter train while chasing armed suspect on foot
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 