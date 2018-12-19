Feder: Countdown shows to battle for New Year's Eve viewers

Mark Giangreco and Janet Davies will mark their 18th year of ringing in the New Year together when they host "Countdown Chicago 2019" on ABC-owned HYPERLINK "https://abc7chicago.com/"WLS-Channel 7.

It's not too early to start making your TV viewing plans for New Year's Eve, Robert Feder writes.

Over on NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5, Marion Brooks, Siafa Lewis and Chris Hush will host "New Year's Eve Live in Chicago!"

