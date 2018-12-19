Feder: Countdown shows to battle for New Year's Eve viewers
Updated 12/19/2018 6:33 AM
hello
It's not too early to start making your TV viewing plans for New Year's Eve, Robert Feder writes.
Mark Giangreco and Janet Davies will mark their 18th year of ringing in the New Year together when they host "Countdown Chicago 2019" on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7.
Over on NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5, Marion Brooks, Siafa Lewis and Chris Hush will host "New Year's Eve Live in Chicago!"
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.