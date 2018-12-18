Police: McDonald's robber climbed in drive-through window

hello

Cary police say this man entered a McDonald's on Northwest Highway by climbing in the drive-through window early Monday and then robbed the cash register. Courtesy of Cary police

A man who robbed a McDonald's restaurant in Cary made his entrance by climbing in the drive-through window, police said.

And after he snagged some cash from the register, police said, he left the same way.

The robbery occurred about 2 a.m. Monday at the McDonald's at 678 Northwest Hwy. in Cary. Police said a white man in his 20s climbed through the window into the restaurant and demanded money.

The man was given an unknown amount of cash, and no one was hurt. Police said the thief did not show a weapon or imply that he had one.

Police say the man was wearing a light-colored cloth across his face along with a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, tight khaki pants and gray Chuck Taylor-style shoes when he climbed into the restaurant. Police said he had a tattoo on his left index finger that looked like the No. 1.

Police did not provide an estimate of the man's height or weight.

Cary police continue to investigate the robbery. Investigators ask anyone with information to contact them at (847) 639-2341.

Tipsters also can contact McHenry County Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at (800) 762-7867.