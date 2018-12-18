Glasgow steps down from Arlington Heights board after 10 years

hello

Arlington Heights Trustee Thomas Glasgow is stepping down from his elected post after a decade on the village board due to an increased workload as a criminal defense attorney.

Glasgow, who was re-elected to a 4-year term in April 2017, made the surprise announcement at the end of a village board meeting Monday. He said his Schaumburg-based law firm, Glasgow & Olsson, has been given several business opportunities that would conflict with the obligations and time commitments of a village trustee.

Glasgow thanked current and former board members, who he says "speak as one" following much deliberation and give-and-take on the issues that come before them.

"Despite what people may say or what they may hear in the news, our board gets along," Glasgow said. "We all have ideological differences, but I'm proud to have been part of a group that shows respect for one another and for the citizens they represent. We listen to each other. We respect each others' thoughts and opinions, and most of all our board is not afraid of compromise."

Among accomplishments he's proud of, Glasgow noted a thriving outdoor dining scene in downtown Arlington Heights, the Walk Arlington and Idle Free campaigns to promote health awareness, the snow shoveling program to assist seniors, and balanced budgets and services to residents amid an economic downturn.

Glasgow said the greatest achievement during his time on the board was the hiring of Village Manager Randy Recklaus, whom he called a "seasoned" manager who implements the policy direction set by the board.

The announcement came just hours after a dedication ceremony for the new village police station, for which Glasgow sat on a planning committee and earlier, campaigned for as a candidate for trustee.

"I've spent my entire adult life either investigating, prosecuting or defending actions in the criminal justice system," he said. "This is something I felt had to be seen through to its completion, and now that it's reached fruition, I am compelled to focus my time and obligation that I have to my clients."

While Monday marked the last board meeting for Glasgow, he formally tendered his resignation effective Jan. 1. By village code, that gives Mayor Tom Hayes through February to appoint a replacement, set to serve the remaining time on Glasgow's term.

Hayes, who said the announcement came as a shock, offered his thanks for Glasgow's service on the board, which included four years as Hayes' president pro tem.

Glasgow's announcement also came just hours after a deadline for candidates to file for the April 2, 2019, village board election, in which five candidates are vying for three spots on the board.

Hayes said his pick for Glasgow's seat would be a separate process from the upcoming election, though he says he would have preferred to have the opportunity to perhaps pick the candidate who doesn't win in the April contest.

The mayor said he would consult board members as he considers a successor.