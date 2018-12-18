Fox Lake teen identified as Ingleside crash victim

hello

A 16-year-old Fox Lake girl was the pedestrian who was fatally struck by a Jeep and killed Saturday evening in Ingleside, the Lake County coroner's office announced Tuesday evening.

Sydney Weber, 16, was struck while walking near the intersection of Wilson Road and Rollins Road, the Lake County sheriff's office said Saturday. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m., and Sydney later was pronounced dead on the scene.

Because the crash remains under investigation, the driver of the Jeep -- an 18-year-old woman from Lake Villa Township -- has not yet been charged with a crime or cited with a ticket, sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said Tuesday night.

Sydney, who was a sophomore at Grant High School in Fox Lake, was remembered by family as a sweet and loving soul who forever will be cherished, according to the obituary released by Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson Spring Grove at 8103 Wilmot Road in Spring Grove. Friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 6000 Broadway Road in Richmond, before the funeral service.