Feder: Remembering radio's 'great talent' Larry Lujack

hello

On the fifth anniversary of his passing, Larry Lujack continues to be revered as one of America's greatest radio personalities and Chicago's preeminent disc jockey for the ages

On the fifth anniversary of his passing, Larry Lujack continues to be revered as one of America's greatest radio personalities and Chicago's preeminent disc jockey for the ages, Robert Feder writes.

More on Lujack's extraordinary life and career will be revealed in the soon-to-be-published autobiography of Tommy Edwards, the radio legend long known as Lujack's "Animal Stories" sidekick Lil' Tommy. "Remembering Uncle Lar'.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.