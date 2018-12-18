Feder: Remembering radio's 'great talent' Larry Lujack
Updated 12/18/2018 6:25 AM
hello
On the fifth anniversary of his passing, Larry Lujack continues to be revered as one of America's greatest radio personalities and Chicago's preeminent disc jockey for the ages, Robert Feder writes.
More on Lujack's extraordinary life and career will be revealed in the soon-to-be-published autobiography of Tommy Edwards, the radio legend long known as Lujack's "Animal Stories" sidekick Lil' Tommy. "Remembering Uncle Lar'.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.