Cook County sheriff's officer killed in Woodridge crash

A 27-year-old Cook County sheriff's officer from Addison died Monday afternoon in a crash in Woodridge caused by a drunken driver, according to officials.

Officer Zachary Perry died in the crash, which happened about 4 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Joliet and Davey roads in Woodridge. According to a news release issued by the village, the crash involved a light-duty box truck and two passenger vehicles. Jim Hoff, a spokesman for the village, did not return messages Tuesday evening to clarify which vehicle Perry was in.

Pablo Perez, 30, of Berwyn, another driver in the crash, was injured and rushed to a hospital. Perez later was charged with a DUI.

The Cook County sheriff's office said in a tweet Tuesday morning that Perry worked at the Cook County jail.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and our staff, today and in the difficult days, weeks, and years to come," the tweet read.

The Cook County sheriff's office media relations team did not return calls seeking additional comments about the crash Tuesday night.