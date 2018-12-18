Carpentersville man guilty of child sex assault

A Carpentersville man faces at least six years in prison after his conviction this week for sexually assaulting a child under 13, according to Kane County prosecutors.

Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler convicted Michael A. Martinez, 30, of the 100 block of Green Street, of one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child after a bench trial Monday, prosecutors said.

Martinez was set for a jury trial but instead opted for a bench trial before Tegeler, who found Martinez guilty of sexually assaulting the victim from April 2014 through June 2014, according to court records and prosecutors.

The offense is punishable by six to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation. Martinez must serve 85 percent of any sentence and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Martinez was arrested in February 2016 but was free on $5,000 bond. Tegeler revoked Martinez's bond ahead of his sentencing Feb. 22.

Defense attorney Kelly Bennett declined to comment Tuesday.