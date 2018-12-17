Two Chicago police officers struck and killed by train
Updated 12/17/2018 9:42 PM
Two Chicago police officers were killed when they were struck by a South Shore line train Monday evening on the far South Side, police said.
Shortly after 6 p.m., the officers responded to a call of shots fired near the tracks near 103rd Street and Dauphin Avenue in Rosemoor, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. While they were investigating, they were struck by the Metra train, officials said.
"A devastating tragedy occurred tonight," Guglielmi tweeted.
Chicago police planned a press conference for later Monday evening.
