Rolling Meadows woman killed in I-290 crash

hello

A 23-year-old Rolling Meadows woman was struck and killed late Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-290 near Thorndale Avenue near Itasca.

State police said Fatima Gonzalez-Quiralte had pulled over on the right shoulder of the four-lane interstate to adjust tie-downs on a trailer hitched to her 2007 Dodge Ram truck just after 10:30 p.m. Investigators said the trailer was partially in the far right traffic lane.

Gonzalez-Quiralte was standing on the driver's side of the trailer when she was struck by an eastbound 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 41-year-old Michelle Rauen of Arlington Heights. Rauen was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. She was not injured.

A passenger in Gonzalez-Quiralte's vehicle also was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.