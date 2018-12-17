 
DuPage County

Rolling Meadows woman killed in I-290 crash

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/17/2018 3:40 PM
hello

A 23-year-old Rolling Meadows woman was struck and killed late Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-290 near Thorndale Avenue near Itasca.

State police said Fatima Gonzalez-Quiralte had pulled over on the right shoulder of the four-lane interstate to adjust tie-downs on a trailer hitched to her 2007 Dodge Ram truck just after 10:30 p.m. Investigators said the trailer was partially in the far right traffic lane.

Gonzalez-Quiralte was standing on the driver's side of the trailer when she was struck by an eastbound 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 41-year-old Michelle Rauen of Arlington Heights. Rauen was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. She was not injured.

A passenger in Gonzalez-Quiralte's vehicle also was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Coverage
Related Article
Officials: 3 killed in crash weren't wearing seat belts
 
Related Article
Police seek man charged in fatal hit-and-run that killed 2
 
Related Article
No charges in fatal Des Plaines crash
 
Related Article
Carpentersville man charged with reckless homicide for crash that killed pregnant woman
 
Related Article
3 men killed when Jeep slams into tree
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 