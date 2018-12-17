District 211, teachers back at bargaining table as strike looms

Talks between Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211's teachers union and board of education have continued through the weekend and into Monday morning on the eve of a possible strike Tuesday morning.

The district posted a brief statement on its website Monday promising more information before the end of the school day on whether the sides have reached an agreement or how students and parents should prepare for delays to final exams scheduled for Wednesday through Friday this week.

"The parties negotiated for hours over the weekend and will be convening again early this (Monday) morning for continued talks," the statement reads. "As soon as there is clarity whether the parties can agree to the final terms, the district will be making a statement before the end of the school day, including information for parents and students as they prepare for final exams."

John Braglia, president of Northwest Suburban Teachers Union Local 1211, was not available for comment Monday morning.