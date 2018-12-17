Carpentersville man charged in crash that killed pregnant woman

hello

A Carpentersville man has been charged with reckless homicide, accused of causing a crash in May that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Frank Ruiz, 19, of the 100 block of Cordova Road, was also charged with aggravated reckless driving.

He surrendered to authorities Dec. 14. Bail was set Saturday at $25,000, but he was released upon his promise to appear in court. His next court date is 9 a.m. Jan. 25.

According to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office, Ruiz was speeding and disobeyed a traffic-control signal May 19 when he crashed into a car in which 32-year-old Rocio Hernandez-Balderas of Carpentersville was a passenger. Two other people in the vehicle were injured.

Hernandez-Balderas was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla heading east on Golfview Lane just before noon when it was hit by a GMC Yukon traveling north on Route 25, according to Carpentersville police.

The Toyota was propelled into a utility box on the northeast corner.