1 dead in Wadsworth crash

One person was killed when the car they were driving crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer in Wadsworth late Sunday night.

Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Route 41 and Wadsworth Road.

Witnesses reported that a 2005 Chrysler 300 was traveling at a high rate of speed north on Route 41 when it crashed into the back of a 2012 Freightliner that had been stopped at a red light at the intersection and was beginning to accelerate after the light turned green, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The driver of the Chrysler was the lone occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification of the driver is pending, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's technical crash investigations unit.