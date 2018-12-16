Palatine chamber recognizes community's Keys to Success

The Palatine Area Chamber of Commerce presented its Keys to Success awards Friday. Winners included, from left: Elisabet Reyes, Jdog (New Business of the Year); Marg Duer (Community Volunteer of the Year); Maegan Jong (Youth Rising Star); Eric Marzinke, ProMark Planners (Business Leader of the Year); Charles Warner, Faith Community Homes (Co-Community Organization of the Year); Cindy and Marty Eich/Sue Gould, Realtors Against Homelessness (Co-Community Organization of the Year); Jan Wood/JP Wood Martial Arts America (Chamber Volunteer of the Year); Roberta Sullivan/d'Vine Wine and Gifts (Small Business of the Year); Steve Colello, Jewel-Osco on Plum Grove Road (Business of the Year). Courtesy of Vicarious Productions

A local wine shop, a financial planner and Realtors who've come together to battle homelessness were among the winners Friday when the Palatine Area Chamber of Commerce handed out its annual Keys to Success awards.

The chamber announced the awards during the organization's annual holiday and awards dinner, held at The Grand at Twin Lakes in Palatine. The awards honor local businesses, organizations and individuals who have demonstrated leadership and made significant contributions to the Palatine community over the past year.

The winners were:

• Small Business of the Year -- d'Vine Wine and Gifts.

• Business of the Year -- Jewel-Osco on Plum Grove Road.

• New Business of the Year -- JDog.

• Community Organization of the Year -- Realtors Against Homelessness and Faith Community Homes.

• Business Leader of the Year -- Eric Marzinke, ProMark Planners.

• Young Professional of the Year -- J.P. McNamara, Palatine Park District.

• Chamber Volunteer of the Year -- Jan Wood, J.P. Wood Martial Arts America.

• Community Volunteer of the Year -- Marg Duer, Village of Palatine and Palatine Sister Cities.

• Youth Rising Star -- Maegan Jong.

More than 100 chamber members, along with members of the Palatine community, attended the event.

"The Palatine Area Chamber of Commerce is made up of many dynamic individuals, businesses and organizations, and this event casts a spotlight on those who have contributed significantly over the last year," said board President Shawn Jackson of Vicarious Productions Inc.

In addition to the announcement of the winners, the event featured the installation of the incoming chamber executive board and board of directors. The 2019 board will include Jackson as president,; Lorrene Conino of Salon Lorrene as vice president, and Eric Marzinke or ProMark Planners as secretary.

Also on the board are Rhonda Dehn, Morkes Chocolates; Renee Cabrera, Pan American Bank & Trust; Tony Gambino, Allstate Insurance; Jim Meijer, Merit Corp Group LLC; Deb Gabriel, Edward Jones; Dwight Hoffman, Porte Brown LLC; and Jim Hader, Quality Computer Partners Inc.