Nativity comes to life at Elgin church

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/16/2018 5:52 PM
  • The three Magi, played by congregation members Wayne Schambach and Ken and Jeff Volkening, approach the place where Jesus was born during a live Nativity performance Sunday, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Elgin.

  • People watch the first live Nativity performance Sunday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Elgin. After the program, visitors gathered around a fire to roast marshmallows or headed indoors for cookies and hot chocolate.

  • Michelle Spencer, playing the part of Mary, holds her son Levi, playing the part of Jesus, as angels rejoice during a live Nativity performance Sunday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Elgin. About 130 people attended the first of three 20-minute performances.

The Nativity came to life Sunday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Elgin.

Outdoor, 20-minute narrated programs hosted by the church featured people and animals in a recreation of the first Christmas.

In between programs, guests were invited to roast marshmallows around a firepit, take photos under the festive gazebo or slip inside for homemade cookies and hot chocolate.

