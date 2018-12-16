Nativity comes to life at Elgin church
Updated 12/16/2018
The Nativity came to life Sunday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Elgin.
Outdoor, 20-minute narrated programs hosted by the church featured people and animals in a recreation of the first Christmas.
In between programs, guests were invited to roast marshmallows around a firepit, take photos under the festive gazebo or slip inside for homemade cookies and hot chocolate.
