German treats and more featured at Naper Settlement's Christkindlmarket

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/16/2018 5:54 PM
  • A young girl gets a better view of all the holiday happenings Sunday at the Naper Settlement's Christkindlmarket in Naperville. The market will be open Monday through Friday and again on Christmas Eve.

  • Thousands filled the sidewalks at the Naper Settlement's Christkindlmarket in Naperville on Sunday. The market featured handmade ornaments, seasonal gifts and plenty of food and drink.

  • Dozens of vendors selling holiday food, ornaments and gifts attracted thousands Sunday to the Christkindlmarket at Naper Settlement in Naperville.

German treats and handmade ornaments were on display Sunday at Naper Settlement's Christkindlmarket.

Visitors found a selection of gifts and beverages, along with plenty of seasonal cheer, at the holiday market in Naperville.

The outdoor market will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 17-21 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.

