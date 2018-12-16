German treats and more featured at Naper Settlement's Christkindlmarket
Updated 12/16/2018 5:54 PM
German treats and handmade ornaments were on display Sunday at Naper Settlement's Christkindlmarket.
Visitors found a selection of gifts and beverages, along with plenty of seasonal cheer, at the holiday market in Naperville.
The outdoor market will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 17-21 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.
