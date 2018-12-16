3 dead, 1 injured in early morning crash near Woodstock

Three Woodstock men were killed and a fourth man was injured early Sunday when an SUV struck a tree in McHenry County, authorities said.

The Jeep Cherokee was northbound in the area of 3221 Lily Pond Road shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and struck a tree, the Northwest Herald reported.

The driver was 20, and the two other passengers were 20 and 21. All three Woodstock residents were pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured man, 20, was taken to a hospital in Huntley and later transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

A McHenry County Sheriff's deputy said the roads were slick and the weather was foggy at the time. A witness reportedly said the Jeep Cherokee was traveling above the posted speed limit.

At about 5 a.m., the sheriff's office posted a travel advisory on Facebook citing dense fog and icy roads.