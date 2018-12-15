Crash kills Ingleside man, badly injures Round Lake woman

A 23-year-old Ingleside man was killed and a 72-year-old Round Lake woman suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle collision early today in Ingleside, the Lake County sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies were dispatched about 12:10 a.m. to a crash in the area of Route 134 and North Robin Road, where they found two vehicles with major damage.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Acura TL traveling westbound on Route 134 for an unknown reason crossed into the eastbound lanes of traffic and struck a 2000 Buick Century head-on, the release said. The driver of the Acura, who doesn't appear to have been wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The driver of the Buick, a 72-year-old Round Lake man, sustained minor injuries, while his wife, the only passenger in the vehicle, was badly injured, the sheriff office's spokesman said. Both were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The Lake County Coroner's Office has scheduled an autopsy for the driver of the Acura for Monday. His identity will be released after the autopsy, the spokesman said. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.