Vernon Hills village board to consider $2.56 million capital plan

A test strip of a substance used to extend the life of pavement is applied in Vernon Hills. Courtesy of village of Vernon Hills, 2016

About $1.5 million is targeted for local road work in Vernon Hills as part of the 2019-20 capital program focused mainly on nuts and bolts-type maintenance projects.

Road resurfacing, preventive maintenance, repairs and construction of bike paths, sidewalks and curbs are among the routine annual requests that make up the bulk of expenses in the proposed $2.56 million capital improvement plan for the fiscal year beginning May. 1.

Nearly $21.8 million in projects big and small are listed for consideration over the next five years, although only the first year of capital spending will be officially approved for budget purposes.

"We understand we can't afford everything we'd like to do and some things will be shifted," said David Brown, public works director/village engineer. Brown presented the capital plan to the village board last week for an initial review.

The projected 2020-21 capital plan jumps to $6.3 million, for example, with $3.5 million of that pegged for work associated with Lake Charles. Brown said that amount was included as a placeholder as a study is ongoing and the project is expected to be modified.

"If we were to dredge Lake Charles, it would be at least $3.5 million," Brown said. "Understandably, reality comes into play."

New restrooms, a shelter and maintenance and storage buildings and other work totaling $4.35 million at the Vernon Hills Athletic Complex are contemplated beginning in 2021-22, but village officials will be focusing on the pending fiscal year.

"This is the kickoff to our budget process. We just outline some information for the board to digest," Brown said, noting that projects can be added or subtracted and the scope and/or timing changed as the overall 2019-2020 budget is assembled, discussed and fine-tuned.

"They have not looked at any of the revenue projections or individual department operating budgets," Brown added.

Aside from various activities associated with road work, open space or stormwater issues, the capital improvement plan consists of public works type activities outlined by building.

For example, $200,000 is included to replace 23-year-old flat roof at the communications center and $25,000 proposed for heating and controls.

The plan also includes $30,000 for a new roof at the municipal golf course club house and HVAC replacement, invasive weed control and fencing repairs amounting to $95,000 for a total of $125,000.

The plan also calls for a $75,000 contribution to the Vernon Hills Park District in an arrangement regarding maintenance and oversight of tennis courts near the village hall.

Village streets in four areas will be resurfaced next year at a cost of $1.1 million. The proposed plan also includes $30,000 for a "rejuvenator" product the village in recent years has been using to eliminate cracking and prolong the life of new road surfaces.