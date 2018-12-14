Sun-Times: Newly-elected lawmaker from Naperville says she's being threatened over Madigan vote

Anne Stava-Murray says she is receiving warnings from Democratic lawmakers and unions that a "no" vote on on Michael Madigan's house speaker bid will lead to retaliation against her, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting. Daily Herald file photo

Anne Stava-Murray, an incoming freshman legislator from Naperville, says she is receiving warnings from Democratic lawmakers and unions that a "no" vote on Michael Madigan's house speaker bid will lead to retaliation against her, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Stava-Murray, who campaigned on a pledge to not support Madigan as house speaker, told the Sun-Times that callers were following a script and pressuring her to change her vote.

