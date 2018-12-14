Sun-Times: Newly-elected lawmaker from Naperville says she's being threatened over Madigan vote
Updated 12/14/2018 10:02 AM
Anne Stava-Murray, an incoming freshman legislator from Naperville, says she is receiving warnings from Democratic lawmakers and unions that a "no" vote on Michael Madigan's house speaker bid will lead to retaliation against her, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
Stava-Murray, who campaigned on a pledge to not support Madigan as house speaker, told the Sun-Times that callers were following a script and pressuring her to change her vote.
