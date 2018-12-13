Today's the final day to vote in our holiday lights contest

It's coming down to the wire -- electrical wire, that is.

Today is the last day to vote in the Daily Herald's annual holiday lights contest.

Visit events.dailyherald.com to evaluate the 42 submissions and make your choice. You can vote for as many entries as you want, as many times as you want.

The grand prize winner will receive $125 in dining cards and a $50 Binny's Beverage Depot gift card and will be featured in the Dec. 18 edition of the Daily Herald.

Four Editor's Choice winners each will receive a $25 Binny's Beverage Depot gift card.

And all voters will be entered into a random drawing for a $25 Jewel Osco gift card.