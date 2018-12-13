Bomb threats around Fox Valley, Lake County likely part of nationwide threat scam

Bomb threats targeting several government buildings and businesses in Geneva, Aurora and elsewhere in the suburbs likely were part of a nationwide spate of threats made in an apparent scam Thursday afternoon, officials said.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer People waiting to hear 14th District congresswoman-elect Lauren Underwood speak at Aurora city hall were evacuated because of a bomb threat Thursday.

Aurora police said they responded to three such threats between 12:40 and 1:15 p.m., including at Rush-Copley Hospital on the 2000 block of Ogden Ave., Earth Movers Credit Union on the 1700 block of N. Farnsworth, and City Hall at 44 E. Downer. Police said no bombs were found and no one was injured.

The threat at Aurora City Hall came before a scheduled appearance by 14th District congresswoman-elect Lauren Underwood. It forced the evacuation of the building that was lifted at 1:40 p.m. after a search failed to turn up any explosive devices.

"We believe these to be part of a nationwide series of bomb threats that appear to be part of an extortion or phishing scam," Aurora police spokesman Dan Ferrelli said. "The bomb threats were all received by email and demanded money to be paid in Bitcoins."

While police were responding to the threats believed to be associated with the phishing scam, a threat to "blow up the building" was called into the Santori Public Library at 101 S. River St., but Ferrelli said that one was phoned in by a disgruntled library patron who was previously banned from the facility and was unrelated to the scam.

Police are reporting similar bomb threats across the nation, including in Idaho, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida and Iowa.

FBI officials released a statement saying they are aware of threats made in cities across the country and are in touch with law enforcement partners to provide assistance.

"As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety," said Special Agent Janine Wheeler, of the Chicago FBI office.

There were several other suburban bomb scare targets, including the Kane County Government Center in Geneva.

Kane County sheriff's Deputy Chief Patrick Gengler said police searched the government center but found nothing suspicious.

"All the threats seem to be identical," Gengler said.

At 12:49 p.m., South Elgin police were called to the 500 block of Division Drive. A business there had received an email stating a bomb was hidden in the building. The email further stated the company was to send $20,000 to a bitcoin cryptocurrency account by the end of the business day.

South Elgin police learned other businesses had received similar emails.

Four Elgin businesses also received emails Thursday stating there was a bomb in the building and demanding bitcoin payment, Elgin police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said. The businesses are on the 400 block of Renner Drive, the 1700 block of North Randall Road, the 1400 block of North McLean Boulevard and the 200 block of North Grove. Police have responded to the reports, she said.

McHenry police also said they received two reports of bomb threats.

Lake County sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said two businesses near Mundelein received an emailed bomb threat. The email requested the recipient use bitcoin to send money or else an explosive device would be detonated.

The emails are consistent with emails that have been received across the country, Covelli said.

Reports have been sent to the Illinois Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Authority, which has been in communication with federal authorities, he said.