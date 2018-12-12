Police: Unborn child did not survive mother being shot in the head in Round Lake

hello

Courtesy of ABC 7 ChicagoA woman was in grave condition Tuesday night after she was shot in the head in a home on Nippersink Road in Round Lake.

An unborn child has died and a person of interest remains in custody after a pregnant woman was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in Round Lake, authorities said early Wednesday.

Sgt. Christopher Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, said police still have a person of interest in custody, but they have not identified anyone as the shooter.

Covelli said the woman who was shot remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Her unborn child did not survive the shooting and will be autopsied later today.

The Round Lake Police Department was dispatched to what was initially reported as a disturbance in progress with shots fired at a home on the 600 block of Nippersink Road in Round Lake about 2 p.m., Covelli said.

When they arrived they found that the woman, who appeared to be in her 20s, had suffered a significant head wound. She was rushed to the hospital.

Covelli said Round Lake police were able to find all the people who were in the home when the woman was shot and there is no danger to the public.

Round Lake police requested the aid of the Major Crimes Task Force, whose investigators are on the scene working with Round Lake detectives.

The shooting led to a soft lockdown at two nearby Round Lake Area Unit School District 116 buildings: Village Elementary School and the district's Early Education Center. District spokeswoman Heather Bennett said that during the soft lockdown, which lasted only for about 30 minutes and started at around 2 p.m., no one was allowed to enter or leave the school buildings but classes and activities continued as normal.