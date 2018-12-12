Crash closes Route 20, Nessler Road near Elgin

hello

Route 20 is closed between Shannon Parkway and Longcommon Drive near Elgin due to an crash, Sigalert is reporting early Wednesday.

In addition, Sigalert is reporting the same crash resulted in the closure of Nessler Road between Route 20 and Gansett Parkway.

Details of the crash, including the number of cars involved and the cause of the crash, are unknown at this time.

The closures are expected to last several hours and officials are warning people to seek alternate routes.