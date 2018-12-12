Crash closes Route 20, Nesler Road near Elgin

hello

A truck hit an electric pole and shut down traffic for several hours on Wednesday at Route 20 and Nesler Road in Elgin. courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A section of Route 20 and Nesler Road in Elgin closed for about six hours Wednesday morning after a semitrailer that appeared to be carrying junked cars struck a light pole about 4:58 a.m.

ABC 7 video showed extensive damage to the truck's cab, with the exterior appearing to have torn away from its frame.

Police did not say if the driver was injured. Public information officer Kristie Hilton of the Elgin Police Department said a statement will be released today.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, she said.

The road was expected to reopen about 11 a.m.

• Daily Herald staff writer Lee Filas contributed to this report