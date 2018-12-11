Thousands thank Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines for miracles in their lives

Thousands made the annual pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines Tuesday evening for its patron saint's feast day, giving thanks for the blessings and miracles many said were evident in their lives.

Certainly among them was the shrine's own rector, the Very Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, who was in a plane crash in Mexico in late July in which all of the more than 100 passengers survived.

"I started the year being just a preacher, and now I'm a witness," Sanchez said. "I find so many people who say they heard about the story and prayed for me. That can't help but change you and make you a better person. I hope it's made me a better priest."

Sanchez said he looks forward each year to this celebration for its music and expression of faith but that it's the stories of the pilgrims themselves that are always most inspiring. He had just spoken with a man from Kentucky who made the journey to fulfill his promises to the Virgin Mary after having endured four heart surgeries this year.

"She's the boss. We're at her service," Sanchez said with a smile. "This is a place to give a real expression of thanksgiving."

The shrine is the only place in the world outside the Basilica in Mexico City where believers can satisfy what's known as mandas, their promises made to the Virgin Mary, according to the Catholic Church. A 12-foot replica statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe that came from Mexico City sits in the shrine.

Maricela and Francisco Rodriguez of Elgin, who have been married for 41 years, are regular visitors to the shrine but said they had even more reason than usual to express their gratitude to Mary at this year's celebration.

While visiting Mexico in June, Maricela said she fell in the shower and couldn't feel her feet afterward. She feared she was paralyzed and could do nothing where she'd fallen but look up through the window high on the wall and pray to Mary.

About five minutes later, the feeling began to return to her feet and she ended up consulting only a chiropractor for her injury.

"We believe in her with all our hearts," Maricela said of the saint. "She's helped us through a lot."

Maria Romero of Maywood has often brought her six children, ranging in age from 18 to 5, but was especially looking forward to bringing her 4- and 7-year-old nieces this time for their very first visit.

"They got excited because it's new," she said.

Her own miracle was some years in the past, when she was facing the prospect of surgery to her head with an uncertain outcome. But after praying to Mary, she ended up not having the surgery and suffered no setbacks, she said.

In contrast to these regular visitors, Arnold Vasquez and his wife went to the shrine for the first time Tuesday after 22 years of living in Chicago. He said the rare opportunity of being free from work obligations was what finally enabled their visit. Though arriving in the afternoon, they intended to stay late to attend Mass.